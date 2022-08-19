Arcade1Up cabinets up to $200 off: Turtles in Time, Killer Instinct, X-Men, more from $450

Justin Kahn -
We are now tracking a series of notable deals on Arcade1Up cabinets via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day for today only. First up is the Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $700, like it currently fetches at GameStop, this is $250 off the going rate, $100 under our previous mention, and one of the the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Fans of retro TMNT games should definitely check out Shredder’s Revenge (here’s our hands-on review) and the upcoming Cowabunga Collection, but this cabinet does brings an epic centerpiece to the game room you won’t get with those. Centered around the classic Turtles in Time, it includes local 4-player co-op as well as Wi-Fi connectivity with other retro gamers from anywhere alongside the light-up marquee and deck protector, molded coin door, onboard speakers, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Arcade1Up machine deals.  

More Arcade1Up deals:

Speaking of Arcade1Up, the brand just put its brand new NFL BLITZ arcade machine up for pre-order. Delivering the same 17-inch LCD color screen found on the brand’s other 3/4 scale cabinets, it features remastered copies of NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION alongside classic players like Dan Marino, Chris Carter, Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis, and more. Get a closer look at the new Arcade1Up NFL Blitz cabinet as part of our launch coverage from earlier this week. 

Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet features:

Cowabunga! Team up with the epic half-shell heroes in Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Home Arcade Game from Arcade1Up! Fight your way through the Foot Clan, save April from Bebop and Rocksteady and defeat the all-time big baddie, Shredder! Allows you to enjoy online multiplayer with your friends in an arcade format. 4 Players Simultaneous, Custom Riser, Light up Marquee, Light Up Deck Protector, Anti Tip Over Strap

