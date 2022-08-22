CASETiFY’s latest iPhone case collection taps Chun-Li and Ryu for Street Fighter II collab

Hot off the heels of the Toy Story collaboration, CASETiFY today has announced the latest iconic imagery that’ll be getting the iPhone 13 case treatment. Celebrating the iconic fighting game’s 35th anniversary CASETiFY is tapping all of the iconic Street Fighter II visuals for a new Apple accessory collection spanning iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe chargers, and other gear.

CASETiFY Street Fighter II cases coming soon

Apple may be gearing up to launch the new iPhone 14 next month, but CASETiFY isn’t slowing down the hype of its ongoing collaborations. This time around, the company is giving retro gaming fans some new styles to deck out their iPhones with, thanks to a Street Fighter II collaboration.

It’s been 35 years since the game first launched, and CASETiFY is celebrating with an eye-catching collection of accessories for all of Apple’s latest. Pricing throughout the lineup starts at $25 and caps out at $75.

There are plenty of different styles as you’d expect from CASETiFY, but my favorites have to be the character selection screen iPhone cases. It’s such a fun design that lets you show off your Street Fighter main, and complements the rest of the lineup with some even more exciting covers in the form of the battle cases. These show off some of the fighters and their signature in-game moves.

iPhone cases aren’t the only accessories included in the Street Fighter collaboration, as CASETiFTY is also rolling out covers for other Apple gear like AirPods, as well as themed MagSafe charging pads. And if you’re looking to upgrade your everyday carry with a new water bottle, there are a couple of styles to choose from on that front, too.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s collaborations, its latest lineup of Street Fighter II merchandise will only be around for a limited time. The collection will be going live later this month on August 31, but you won’t have to button mash in order to get your hands on the limited collection. Right now you can sign up for a waitlist that will give you some early priority access to the whole batch of new accessories. So it’s a good idea to go check out the landing page here.

And for those who do sign up for the waitlist, CASETiFY is throwing in something a little special. Included with every purchase made during the priority access window, you’ll get a little paper craft model of a Street Fighter arcade. It’s certainly a fun little inclusion, though the cases themselves are certainly going to be eye-catching enough on their own to sell out quickly regardless.

