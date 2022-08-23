Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tacoma, Magellan Synthesizer 2, Noble Circle, more

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for grabs down below the fold. Just make sure you spend a few minutes with the price drops we spotted on Apple’s official iPhone 13 charger as well as the very first deal on its official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable and everything else in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like Tacoma, Magellan Synthesizer 2, Monster Math 2, A Noble Circle, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Math 2 School: Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Math School: Fun Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $3 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $3 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kauldron Synthesizer: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FRMS – Granular Synthesizer: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Studies: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Budget Bytes: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends : Vandgels: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wilderless: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Tacoma:

Tacoma is a narrative adventure from the creators of Gone Home, set aboard a high-tech space station in the year 2088. As you go about your mission, you’ll explore every detail of how the station’s crew lived and worked, finding the clues that add up to a gripping story of trust, fear, and resolve in the face of disaster. At the heart of Tacoma is the facility’s digital surveillance system, which has captured 3D recordings of pivotal moments in the crew’s life on the station. As you explore, echoes of these captured moments surround you. You’ll use your ability to rewind, fast-forward, and move through the physical space of these complex, interwoven scenes to examine events from every angle, reconstructing the multi-layered narrative as you explore.

