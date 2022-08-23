Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order just $8, Mega Man 11 $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One in digital form for just $7.99. Regularly $40, this is a giant 80% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and a great time to give the lauded Jedi experience a go. For comparison, physical copies are sitting in the $20 range on Amazon right now. Respawn, formerly responsible for Call of Duty titles as well as Titanfall, and Apex Legends, took its shot at the Star Wars IP with Jedi Fallen Order to (mostly) critical praise. Players step into the shoes of a Jedi through “innovative lightsaber combat system striking, parrying, dodging partnered with a suite of powerful force abilities.” As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, players must complete their Jedi training in an attempt to revive the Jedi order across “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
- Plus Xbox Mega Man sale
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hades Xbox from $8 (Reg. $25)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox and Steam
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored and Prey Collection $14 (Reg. $25)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 2 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Quakecon Xbox sale up to 80% off
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
