Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order just $8, Mega Man 11 $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One in digital form for just $7.99. Regularly $40, this is a giant 80% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and a great time to give the lauded Jedi experience a go. For comparison, physical copies are sitting in the $20 range on Amazon right now. Respawn, formerly responsible for Call of Duty titles as well as Titanfall, and Apex Legends, took its shot at the Star Wars IP with Jedi Fallen Order to (mostly) critical praise. Players step into the shoes of a Jedi through “innovative lightsaber combat system striking, parrying, dodging partnered with a suite of powerful force abilities.” As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, players must complete their Jedi training in an attempt to revive the Jedi order across “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

Pre-orders:

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!