Thrustmaster’s regularly $280 TCA Captain Pack Airbus Edition drops to new low of $168

GameStop is currently offering the Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack Airbus Edition Flight Controller for $167.99 shipped. Normally going for $280, this 40% discount, or a solid $112 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this controller pack. The Captain Pack comes with everything in the TCA Airbus Edition range including the 1:1 scale replica sidestick and the TCA Quadrant with the throttle, flap, and more controls. The joystick here features 12 remappable action buttons with a modular design to meet your requirements and Thrustmaster’s H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) system that has no physical connection to the joystick for an effectively unlimited lifespan. Dual thrust levers will give you separate controls over your engines and each feature independent thrust reverser levers. Whether you’re flying an Airbus airliner or a Cessna 172, this control pack is a great way to increase your immersion. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for the theming and would like to save some cash, you could instead go with the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 for PlayStation 4 and PC at $65. Regardless of what type of flying you want to do, the T.Flight HOTAS 4 is perfect for pretty much any situation with a dedicated throttle and joystick that can be separated for a more ergonomic setup. The joystick features an adjustable resistance so you can configure the setup to your preference whether you want a loose or tight stick. Otherwise, you’re looking at a dual rudder system with the control either being done by twisting the joystick or using the rocker on the back of the throttle. I have the T.Flight HOTAS X and it has worked well for me over the past couple of years in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and DCS World.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Having a large screen will also increase your immersion while flying so why not check out the GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $230, a new all-time Amazon low? There’s a built-in KVM functionality over USB-C so you can use this monitor with multiple computers easily and it also packs 8-bit color with a 94% DCI-P3/123% sRGB color coverage with DisplayHDR400 support in tow.

Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack Airbus Edition features:

The Thrustmaster TCA Captain Pack Airbus Edition Flight Controller for PC is a virtual pilot’s dream! Experience ergonomic replicas of the world-famous Airbus sidestick, throttle quadrant, ambidextrous joystick, and Magnetic technology. The TCA Captain Pack Airbus Edition gives you a complete civil aviation experience with all the features you need to step into the captain’s role, without any pressure. These Airbus civil aviation accessories include all the features required for piloting any type of civil aircraft — from business jets to transport aircraft, and aerobatic aircraft as well.

