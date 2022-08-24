Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Agent A, Unit 404, FoodyLife, and more

It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS app deals. We also spotted Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with MagSafe at up to $300 off alongside Apple Watch SE styles with $69 discounts. but for now we are diving into the software deals. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Unit 404, FoodyLife: The Food Diary App, Construction Simulator PRO, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DashTabs: Firebase, AdMob: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iBouquiniste: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Math 2 School: Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Math School: Fun Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $3 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $3 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kauldron Synthesizer: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FRMS – Granular Synthesizer: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $15)

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

