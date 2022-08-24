Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Snap from $35, Switch Sports with Leg Strap $41, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering New Pokémon Snap for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $50 from Amazon third-party sellers, it goes for $52 on GameStop and rarely drops any lower than today’s featured offer. The next best option is the GameStop pre-owned listing at $34.99. A great pocket monster distraction while we await the launch of the proper Gen 9 Scarlet and Violet titles, the latest Pokémon Snap title brings the classic experience to your Switch library you might remember from the Nintendo 64 days. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, you’ll be tasked with observing and photographing “wild Pokémon in their natural habitats” to capture previously-unknown Pokémon behaviors with some interesting secrets along the way in the Lental region. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Republique: Anniversary Edition eShop $1 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Switch Sports with Leg Strap $41 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack bundle eShop $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
- Plus Xbox Mega Man sale
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hades Xbox from $8 (Reg. $25)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox and Steam
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored and Prey Collection $14 (Reg. $25)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 2 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Quakecon Xbox sale up to 80% off
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
