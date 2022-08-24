Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Snap from $35, Switch Sports with Leg Strap $41, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering New Pokémon Snap for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $50 from Amazon third-party sellers, it goes for $52 on GameStop and rarely drops any lower than today’s featured offer. The next best option is the GameStop pre-owned listing at $34.99. A great pocket monster distraction while we await the launch of the proper Gen 9 Scarlet and Violet titles, the latest Pokémon Snap title brings the classic experience to your Switch library you might remember from the Nintendo 64 days. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, you’ll be tasked with observing and photographing “wild Pokémon in their natural habitats” to capture previously-unknown Pokémon behaviors with some interesting secrets along the way in the Lental region. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Sony confirms an early 2023 release for PlayStation VR2

***Xbox Series S has never been more affordable at up to $80 off

Pre-orders:

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!