Amazon clears out Apple Watch SE styles with $69 discounts from $210

Amazon is now clearing out Apple Watch SE models with the second-best discounts to date. Now starting at $209.99 shipped for the 40mm GPS style, today’s offer is down from the usual $279 going rate and marks the first discount in 2 months. The 44mm GPS model is also seeing a $69 discount down to $239.99. This one typically fetching $309 and is also at the second-best price to date, and has only been beaten once before back in June.

Even with that more affordable price point, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are then up for grabs as well now that we’re halfway closer to the weekend. Offers on iPad mini 6 and Mac Studio are still headlining much of the savings, but you’ll also find accessories for Apple’s latest and much more.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

