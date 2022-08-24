Dash’s No-Drip Maker delivers Belgian waffles at the Amazon low of $32 (36% off), more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a range of Dash waffle makers and mini makers. You can land the Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 36% off the going rate and a new all-time low. Today’s deal is also available in the red or silver colorway. Not only can this machine make delicious Belgian-style waffles, but you can also use it (like many of the models in today’s sale) for “paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas.” The non-sick waffle plates are joined by a pair of handy channels etched into the inside of the cooking surface to ensure any overflow batter doesn’t end up all over the side of the machine and your countertop as well. Head below for more details on the rest of today’s Dash Gold Box offers.

If the full-on Belgian-style model above is a bit much for your needs, you’ll find a series of the brand’s adorable mini makers on sale today as well. Starting from just $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there are several different versions of the miniature multi-makers, from flat colors to wild leopard prints and more, for not much more than a couple cups of coffee. Take a browse through the options on this landing page while the prices are marked down through today only.

You’ll also want to dive into this morning’s Amazon Basics sale if you haven’t yet. There’s up to 42% in savings live on its cast iron Dutch oven pots at $26, which is among the lowest prices you’ll find on anything like this from a trusted brand right now. Those offers join a host of pantry and fridge organization containers and more with deals starting from $10 outlined in this deal post. The rest of our kitchen offers are waiting for you right here.

Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker features:

MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into 4 Share size portions Great for kids or on the go!

MESS FREE: No more leaks or spills from overflowing batter The built-in pocket sides catch any excess, making clean up a snap; No waste

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cooking temperature for consistent results, each and every time

PERFECT GIFT: The perfect wedding or new home gift Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (Add to your registry now!)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!