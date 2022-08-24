Moonbreaker is a unique turn-based tabletop-style strategy game from the Subnautica team

With Gamescom now finally underway, it’s time we got our look at the upcoming Unknown Worlds new sci-fi IP that was teased back at the beginning of the month. Moonbreaker is the studio’s turn-based tabletop-style real-time strategy game that we’ve been waiting to see. There’s a lot of unique aspects of it, and the game enters early access on Steam September 29, so long as all goes according to plan. Curious what all Moonbreaker brings to the table? Let’s take a closer look.

Moonbreaker enters Steam early access September 29

Formally announced at Gamescom last night, Moonbreaker is a “turn-based, digital tabletop strategy game” that features both PvP, PvE, and single-player modes to enjoy. Made to “capture the experience of a physical miniatures game,” Moonbreaker breaks free of traditional real-world limitations that in-person games have. There will be 50 units in early access, including Captains, Crew, and Ship Assists, letting you mix and match to “create the ultimate battle roster.” There’s even an in-game painting tool so you can add your own design or style to every single unit. The team wanted to capture real-life painting of miniatures except without the hassle of setting up, making a mess, and cleaning up. However, unlike real life, there’s an undo button if paint goes where you don’t want it.

Moonbreaker itself is set within an “expansive sci-fi universe” that was made in collaboration with Brandon Sanderson, a renowned author. The Reaches is a solar system of moons that’s “held in orbit by a scarce resource called Cinder.” There’s a lot more to learn about this universe in the “fully-produced and voice-acted audio dramas,” which will release alongside early access.

You can expect to play Moonbreaker on both PC and macOS starting September 29 in Steam Early Access, though there will be two preview weekends to enjoy the title before that.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect with the announcement of a turn-based IP from Unknown Worlds; however, Moonbreaker looks very interesting after reading up on it and watching the trailers. I especially love that there’s macOS support instead of only Windows, meaning I can play with friends on any platform for a more varied experience. While I’m not sure if I’ll pre-purchase Moonbreaker, it does look very interesting and is a game I will be watching closely as the release date draws near. Are you going to pre-order Moonbreaker? Let us know in the comments below!

