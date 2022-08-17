Nanoleaf Lines add some modular RGB flair to your HomeKit setup at $180, more from $60

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since last month back on Prime Day at $20 off. This matches the second-best price to date and comes within $10 of that all-time low from Amazon’s summer shopping event. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set for the first time at $59.99, down from $70 and also matching the second-best price to date. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Also still on sale from last week, we’re seeing a pair of price cuts on Nanoleaf Essentials accessories. These HomeKit-enabled offerings also come with Thread support out of the box and come in two different form-factors. First up we have the Essentials lightstrip that can be stuck to the back of your desk, monitor, or TV, as well as on shelves for some bias lighting and more at $40. Then there’s the Essentials Smart Bulb, which brings the Siri control and color changing tech to a lamp or light fixture for $15.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

