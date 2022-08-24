Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset drops to new low of $120

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset in black and white colorways for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, as it does at Best Buy, this 14% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. These colors go for $180 from Razer directly. Here you’ll have two ways to connect to the headset, either wirelessly using Razer’s Hyperspeed connection or over a 3.5mm audio cable for increased platform compatibility. You will also get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge so you can game all day long. The removable microphone uses a supercardioid pickup pattern to reject background noise while hearing you clearly. Audio controls located on the headset make on-the-fly adjustments simple. Be sure to check out our hands-on coverage of the BlackShark V2 Pro here and head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the BlackShark V2 Pro above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’d rather have a speaker setup than gaming headphones, you may be interested in the new audio lineup from SteelSeries that includes surround sound configurations. Alongside these new speakers comes a refresh of its Arctis headset lineup to boot.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

If esports is everything, give it your all with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. Introducing a triple threat of amazing audio, superior mic clarity and supreme sound isolation. Fitted with titanium-coated drivers, a USB sound card, softer ear cushions and THX Spatial Audio, your time to turn pro is now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!