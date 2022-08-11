DeathAdder V3 Pro review: Razer’s refined and stripped down fan favorite [Video]

The DeathAdder – the mouse that really made a name for Razer. Over the last 15 years, over 15 million mice carrying that name have been sold. Now, the latest iteration is the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. With a refined shape, Razer’s latest sensor and switch tech, and an incredibly lightweight 63g design, the $150 DeathAdder V3 Pro has a lot to talk about. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Design overview

Evolving from the DeathAdder V2 Pro, the V3 Pro has been slightly redesigned but still keeps the high-humped ergonomic design that is a popular choice for FPS players and gamers who use a palm or claw-style grip. For more info on grips, check out Razer’s mouse fit finder.

At its core, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is a right-handed ergonomic mouse, featuring five programmable buttons including two side buttons. There is a small LED status light in front of the scroll wheel that indicates DPI settings when the combo power/DPI button is pressed and flashes when powered on or off. The V3 Pro has also been upgraded with a USB-C port.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro will be available in both black and white colorways with matching accessories. Included in the box of this white version we received are a white USB-C to USB-A cable, a white wireless USB dongle and USB dongle adapter, and a set of black Razer grip tape.

While the older DeathAdder V2 Pro had textured sides to help with grip, the V3 Pro has changed to a non-textured material design. Instead, Razer has provided the optional grip tape. Personally, I’ve never found the need for more grip, but if it is needed, it can be easily installed.

On the bottom, the refined shape means that the PTFE feet are slightly smaller to fit the new design. Otherwise, the overall design of the feet is very similar between the DeathAdder V3 Pro and the Viper V2 Pro. Also on the bottom is the power/DPI button.

DeathAdder V3 Pro: Video

DeathAdder V3 Pro measurements

Width: 68 mm / 2.7”

Height: 44 mm / 1.7”

Length: 127mm / 5”

Weight: Black: 63g, White: 64g

DeathAdder V3 Pro: Shape and grip styles

The Viper V2 Pro that we recently reviewed is a great choice for claw and fingertip grip style gamers, but with the DeathAdder V3 Pro, Razer now has top-tier lightweight mice for all varieties of grip styles. Many people are still asking for a Viper V2 Pro Mini, which we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Notable changes to the overall shape include reduced flares on both sides of mouse 1 and mouse 2, higher side buttons, and a higher overall hump in the middle for palm support. Overall, it makes for a very comfortable mouse that suits my grip well.

When gaming, I play with a kind of relaxed claw grip. My palm makes slight contact with the back of the mouse, but my fingertips aren’t at a sharp angle on mouse 1 or mouse 2. My right hand is about 7 inches long and 4.25 inches wide, which puts me right in the medium category according to Razer’s mouse fit finder. I also use a 1-3-1 grip with my middle finger hovering over the mouse wheel and my ring finger on mouse 2.

Viper V2 Pro on left vs DeathAdder V3 Pro on right

For me, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is a very comfortable mouse for my grip style. When not gaming, it’s easy to rest my palm on the back of the mouse. When gaming, I hold the mouse a bit further away from my palm but still make some contact. I can do this with an ambidextrous-shaped mouse like the Viper V2 Pro, but it’s easier and more comfortable for me with the DeathAdder V3 Pro.

For the most competitive of players, the Viper V2 Pro which sheds a few more grams and has an ambidextrous shape might be the better fit. For me, though, who both works at my computer all day and games when possible, the ergonomic shapes of the DeathAdder V3 Pro ends up being more comfortable for me in the long run.

DeathAdder V3 Pro: Weight reduction has a price

The other main design change here is that the weight of the DeathAdder V3 Pro has been reduced by 25g from the V2 Pro to 63g on the V3 Pro. One more note – the version weighs one more gram at 64g. While that’s still not as light as the Viper V2 Pro, that’s a huge improvement over the older mouse, putting it at just 1g more than the wired DeathAdder V2 Mini.

Now, there are some sacrifices to reach that weight – just like the Viper V2 Pro. Almost identical to the changes from the Viper Ultimate to the Viper V2 Pro, the DeathAdder V3 Pro sheds its RGB lighting and the ability to use the charging dock in the name of saving weight. It also moves to just five programmable buttons, down from the V2 Pro’s eight buttons.

For me, as an FPS gamer, I’m totally fine with that. I’m willing to make those sacrifices for a lighter mouse that moves easier. But, as with the Viper Ultimate and V2 Pro, this is a good time to pick up a DeathAdder V2 Pro if those things are something you want in your mouse experience. Currently, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is just $70 on Amazon.

Top-Tier hardware

In addition to a tweaked shape and lightweight design, the DeathAdder V3 Pro also takes advantage of the latest sensor and hardware tech from Razer. In 3-party latency tests like those from YouTuber Optimum Tech, Razer mice, and even the wireless variants, they usually get close to the top of the charts.

For the sensor, Razer is using the same Focus Pro 30K Optical found in the Viper V2 Pro. Spec-wise, this takes max acceleration up to 70G, the max speed to 750 IPS, and it works on a wide variety of surfaces including glass that is at least 2mm thick.

On the switch side of things, Razer is using its optical Gen-3 switches which take the click lifecycle up to 90M clicks. Using a light signal rather than a mechanical connection, optical switches eliminate the fear of double-clicking issues. This also means there isn’t a need for a debounce delay like on other gaming mice.

The new optical switches also feel different.

On the V3 Pro, the switches take a little more force to actuate but also feel a little sharper; the V2 Pro’s switches are lighter, but maybe feel slightly mushy in comparison. The mouse 2 button on my DeathAdder V2 Pro also feels a little different than mouse 1, and not in a good way. But on the V3 Pro, both switches feel similar. Overall, the change makes the mouse buttons feel more precise.

Option: Hyperpolling 4k Hz dongle

One other thing to mention is that the DeathAdder V3 Pro is also compatible with Razer’s new HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. This $30 option is a wireless dongle that connects to the mouse and takes the polling rate up to 4,000.

Originally meant to be released with the Viper V2 Pro, the HyperPolling Wireless dongle works with both the Viper V2 Pro and the DeathAdder V3 Pro. In theory, upping the polling rate could also help reduce input latency even further. I’m hoping to pick one up, but every time I check Razer’s site – the only place where it is available – it is out of stock.

Battery life

Removing RGB and implementing the new 30K sensor takes battery life up to a respectable 90 hours.

Synapse

DPI can be changed between five different stages via the button on the bottom of the mouse, and those stages can be set from within Synapse. Additionally, the Focus Pro 30K sensor enables smart tracking for cut-off points with adjustable tracking distance as well as an asymmetric cut-off. When enabled, this allows different settings for both lift-off and landing distances.

Also in Synapse are controls for power settings like a low-power mode and wireless power saving. The polling rate can be changed to 125 Hz, 500 Hz, or the default 1000 Hz.

DeathAdder V3 Pro: The price of performance

The only thing that I can kind of see as a downside to the DeathAdder V3 Pro is the price – $150 is a lot. And like we saw with the Viper V2 Pro, I’m sure some people will be mad that it’s more expensive for fewer features than the older V2 Pro. But for what it is, what the market is, and how most products are becoming more expensive to manufacture, I’m not surprised or really even mad about it.

Going back and using the Glorious Model O and Model D Wireless which are much more affordable for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with RGB – they just don’t have quite the same feel as the DeathAdder V3 Pro. While they work well for what they are, the Razer feels sturdier in the hand and snappy when gaming.

The only thing that slightly irks me with pricing is that the Hyperpolling dongle isn’t included with these pro mice. $30 for an optional accessory (or $15 more) when included in the bundle from Razer.com to take advantage of the full potential of this pro mouse is kind of a bummer. And the fact that I can’t even purchase one because they’re always out of stock makes it hurt even more.

Does it make me click more heads?

So when it comes down to it, does the DeathAdder V3 Pro make me a better gamer? Yes, I think so, but sometimes I think that has to do with a placebo effect of using a brand new mouse and the excitement that comes with it. Granted, I’ve been playing with it for nearly two weeks, but it still feels exciting, and I feel like I’m more accurate with it compared to older heavier mice. Now I am in no way a professional gamer, but with this mouse, I feel like I can easily make quick movements to readjust targets. It just feels snappy.

DeathAdder V2 Pro on left vs DeathAdder V3 Pro on right

9to5Toys’ Take

While the $150 price tag for fewer features might cause some to turn away from the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, everything here is basically what I would want in a top-tier ergo gaming mouse that I can also use for work all day. As much as I loved the Viper V2 Pro, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is a better fit for my hands and how I grip the mouse. It just feels right. Of course, I’d love to see it even lighter, down to the same 58g weight as the Viper V2 Pro, but the DeathAdder V3 Pro is a solid choice and will be my main gaming mouse moving forward.

