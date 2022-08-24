This steel Milanese-style Apple Watch Loop is now starting from $8 for a limited time

Marge Plus (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Apple Watch Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Band for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is an Amazon Lightning deal that will be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs out. While some colorways typically fetch $13, the starlight gold/sliver model on sale today has been listed in the $10 range as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. A more affordable take on Apple’s $99 Milanese Loop band, it’s certainly not going to be as high quality a build but it is also $91 less expensive. The Marge Plus offering is made of stainless steel with magnetic clasp and wide compatibility with all Apple Watch models measuring out at 41, 40, or 38mm. Head below for more details.

There are other third-party brands we have less experience offering up Milanese-style bands for under $8 as well. This one, for example, is starting at around $6 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon with a more traditional silver treatment in terms of color.

Just make sure you swing by our latest roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there for a better idea of what’s out there. Ranging in price from super affordable up to high-end investment pieces, it is a great resource for scoping out the best options in one handy place. The new Pad & Quill US ballistic fabric Apple Watch Field Strap is also worth closer inspection.

And remember, Amazon is learning out Apple Watch SE styles right now with $69 discounts starting from $210 shipped. All of the details you need on those offers are right here.

Marge Plus Stainless Steel Mesh Loop features:

MARGE PLUS watch magnet band is made of high quality mesh stainless steel metal with a unique magnetic lock and polished edge, metal wristband has no corrosion, rust. Magnetic connector and mesh loop design makes your strap more flexible to adjust the length. MARGE PLUS stainless steel mesh loop for iWatch band Fully compatible with Apple Watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm Series 7, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1, SE. Perfect replacement for all styles iWatch wristband.Fits 5.9”-9.2” wrists

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!