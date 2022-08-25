Amazon’s latest eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems hit second-best prices from $111

Amazon is now offering the first price cuts since Prime Day on its all-new eero Pro 6E and 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $559. This package is down to the second-best price to date and is notably on sale for everyone, not just Prime members like we’ve seen in the past. And much like the rest of the lineup, even though these aren’t all-time lows, you’re still looking at some of the first discounts since launching earlier this spring.

Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside the 3-node package providing 6,000 square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other eero Wi-Fi 6E deals:

Other eero Wi-Fi 6+ deals:

Amazon’s eero routers are fittingly designed to work a bit more closely with the Alexa ecosystem, which means those decked out in Assistant gear might not be able to take full advantage of the features. Though also on sale this week, Google’s Nest Wifi system has been marked down to $199 with three nodes in tow and an all-time low price.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!