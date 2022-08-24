Google’s Nest Wifi system includes three routers that double as Assistant speakers at $199

Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of Google Nest WiFi Routers for $199 shipped. Having just dropped from $300, this package normally sells for closer to $400 with today’s offer delivering at least 33% in savings. This is also marking a return to the all-time low set just once before back on Prime Day. Providing 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mesh coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, each of the three modules will also double as Assistant speakers for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

While not as good of a value, going with a single Google Nest router is a great option for beginning to build out your setup. Its currently down to $119 at Amazon from the usual $169 price tag, and lets you enjoy 2,220-square feet of coverage at the start, which can be expanded by extra nodes down the line. There’s even the same built-in access to Google Assistant, as well.

Also still on sale, Google’s refreshed Wifi system provides a more affordable way to score a first-party network upgrade. Right now the 3-node system that can match the lead deal is resting at the best price of the year at $150, while the single node package sits at just $70. You won’t benefit from the Assistant speaker integration, but will be able to enjoy mesh connectivity throughout your home much the same.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

