CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s 500GB M.2 Gen4 PC and PS5 heatsink SSD hits Amazon low at $77

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 500GB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $76.99 shipped. This model is currently selling for $85 directly from CORSAIR and is now sitting at a new all-time low on Amazon where it typically fetches closer to $110. As you’ll know from our review, this model is specifically designed for both PlayStation 5 and your PC battlestation with a built-in low-profile aluminum heatspreader that helps disperse heat as well as reduce throttling and is rated to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” It clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s with a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface and you can get an even closer look right here. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not looking for a heatsink-equipped model for your PS5 setup, you can save some cash with the WD_BLACK 500GB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD. This model also isn’t quite as fast as our featured offer, but it comes in at an even more affordable $60 shipped on Amazon right now as well.

Be sure to dive into our tutorial review on the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD PlayStation 5 upgrade as well the latest 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs the brand just unveiled yesterday.

On the subject of PS5, the price may be going up outside of the US but Sony did just unveil its first-ever pro-grade controller with the new PlayStation DualSense Edge gamepad. Get a closer look at that in our feature piece from earlier today and then dive into the latest on PS VR2 that is now confirmed for an early 2023 release date.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

