PlayStation DualSense Edge controller details: Modules, dome caps, charging case, more

While rumors had surfaced previously, Sony more or less came out of just about nowhere to announce its new PlayStation DualSense Edge pro controller. Unveiled as part of the Gamescom show earlier this week, it is Sony’s first-ever pro controller designed to take on the likes of Xbox now aging Elite Pro V2 variant that has been around for years. With what appears to be deep user customization options, both in terms of software and hardware, we thought it would be a good idea to take a deep dive on everything we know so far about the upcoming PlayStation DualSense Edge pro controller below.

PlayStation DualSense Edge pro controller

We covered the launch of the upcoming pro controller earlier this week, but it seems a fitting time to detail the feature set so gamers have a better idea of what’s to come when it finally goes up for pre-order (no details on when that might be just yet, be here’s to hoping it hits in time for the holiday season this year).

Replaceable modules and swappable caps

Stick and back button caps: The sort of front panel housing the analog sticks and, subsequently, the hardware that makes them work on the inside flips up so users can customize the setup. The DualSense Edge ships with standard, high dome, and low dome stick caps that can be swapped out at will. You’ll also find a pair of back buttons (buy comparison the four paddles on the back of the Elite controller) that can be swapped out with included half dome and lever options.

Stick modules: The front panel also houses the stick modules – the entire hardware unit the sticks sit in under the hood. These are also replaceable and will be “sold separately” according to Sony. A helpful addition considering you’ll be able to replace them yourself if you experience stick drift or malfunction.

Customizable buttons and more

The PlayStation DualSense Edge, much like its Xbox Elite counterpart, is all about player choice and customization:

Analog Sticks: Not only can you remap the button configuration, but you can also deactivate specific inputs as well as adjust the sensitivity and dead zones of the analog sticks (“the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game”).

Shoulder Triggers: You’ll also be able to adjust the dead zones and travel distance on the triggers (the larger of which also include a new grip texture); you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for more precise input or throttle control in racing titles, for example.

DualSense Edge interface and profiles

The DualSense Edge will support multiple user profile setups as well as an on-controller interface for flipping through them, among other things. The user profiles are just what they sound like; the ability to completely customize a layout, save it, and recall it for specific setups and games.

The onboard Fn button is how you’ll be able to swap between your user profiles (presumably on-demand) as well as pull up the controller profile menu where you’ll have access to volume and chat levels, test new layouts, and more.

DualSense Edge accessories

The new PlayStation DualSense Edge will ship with a special charging cable and travel case that can juice it back up for the price of entry. The former of which delivers what Sony refers to as a braided USB-C cable with a special connector that will lock into place to ensure it doesn’t get bumped out during a critical charging session. The latter of which is a charging case we really haven’t gotten a good look at yet that will also house the extra stick and back button caps.

9to5Toys’ Take

In the end, the new DualSense Edge could be a game changer for some of the hardcore PlayStation fanatics out there, whether it’s in racing experiences or the twitch action of online FPS shooters. It appears to be mostly giving the Elite controller a run for its money despite the lack of four back buttons you would find on Microsoft’s pro controller, but it remains to be seen if it can keep up in the cross platform and PC space at this point.

The only thing remaining really is the price and release date. We would expect to see the PlayStation DualSense Edge hit before the year is out, although it’s hard to say at this point, which brings us to the MSRP. It’s hard to imagine it launching at anything under $200 and wouldn’t be surprising to see it in the $229 or $250 range at this point. But all things considered, the only other real alternative is the SCUF Reflex Pro that fetches $220 anyway.

