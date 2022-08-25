Sony just announced an official price increase on PlayStation 5; here’s what you need to know

A PlayStation 5 price increase is on the way. Unlike the Xbox Series S and Series X machines, locking down a PlayStation 5 at regular price is still quite difficult, despite some of the direct offers that have come available in the last week or so. But it appears things are going to get worse before they get better once again as Sony has now officially announced a price increase on a machine millions of gamers still haven’t even had a chance to purchase yet. The only real glimmer at the end of tunnel here is for US gamers, as it looks as though the price hike will only apply outside of the United States, for now. Head below for more.

PlayStation 5 price increase

Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to dish up the unfortunate news:

SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada.

Sony says the choice to up the list price on its flagship machines is largely due to the “global economic environment.” More specifically, Sony is citing reasons like “high global inflation rates” alongside “adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”

The takeaway here is that PS5 is unfortunately about to get even more expensive in a number of places around the world and that “there will be no price increase in the United States.”

The new PlayStation 5 price increase, that will affect both the digital and disc version of the machine, is detailed below by region:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



While this PlayStation 5 price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come.

Today’s unfortunate news actually comes on the heels of some exciting announcements and reveals from the PlayStation camp. After confirming the “early 2023” release date of its upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR2 platform, Sony unveiled what is essentially the very first official first-party PlayStation pro controller known as the DualSense Edge. Be sure to dive into our coverage of the new customizable gamepad right here.

