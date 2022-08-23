Sony confirms an early 2023 release window for its next-gen PlayStation VR2 platform

While not the exact PlayStation VR2 release date we were hoping for, it is now confirmed for next year. As anticipation ramps up for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 platform, we now have a better idea of when it will hit store shelves. Details on the system have been coming slowly but surely over the last year or so, but we now know PlayStation VR2 will indeed release in 2023, according to recent social posts from Sony on its Japanese Twitter account and on Instagram. Head below for more details.

While there is no update on the official PlayStation Blog or its US Twitter feed, Sony took to its Japanese feed and the official Instagram page recently to give gamers a better idea on the PlayStation VR2 release date. As many analysts had initially expected, Sony is now officially scheduled to launch its next-generation of virtual reality gaming in “early 2023.”

We got our first good look at the actual PlayStation VR2 headset way back in February of 2022 followed by a number of updates on some of its standout features and the potential launch games. While an investor presentation seemed to have indicated a 20-game launch lineup, we previously got a good look at Horizon Call of the Mountain – a spin-off Horizon VR title – before the June State of PlayShowcase that highlighted debut looks at Resident Evil Village for PlayStation VR2, the VR version of No Man’s Sky, and more.

And then just last month, Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog to highlight some of the system’s new features. Mostly centered around the user experience, we got some insight on the PS VR2 see-through mode (the ability to see real-world surroundings without having to remove the headset), live-stream broadcasting options (a sort of picture-in-picture setup), custom play areas, and more. You can get a deep dive into everything from that info dump in our previous coverage right here.

For those awaiting Sony’s next-gen VR experience, it has been a long road to the PlayStation VR2 release date thus far. And while we still haven’t locked down a firm launch date, it looks like it will be in gamer’s hands well before summer 2023 if Sony’s latest update rings true.

