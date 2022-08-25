Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Covers on sale from $37 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Cover for $48.79 shipped. Normally fetching $65, today’s 25% price cut is down to the second-best discount to date. It comes within $4 of the all-time low and is the best in over a month. Samsung’s in-house LED View Cover delivers a unique way to protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra thanks to a folio style wallet design. It wraps your handset in recycled plastic with the unique functionality of the LED View Cover that can show off the time and notifications even with your handset locked. Then on the inside of the folio is room for a few credit cards or some cash. Head below for more.

Ditching the interior credit card capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover is also on sale today. This one is now fetching $36.68 from its usual $50 price tag and sitting at one of the best prices to date at 27% off. You’ll still find a folio design that keeps the screen on your handset protected, but also delivers a little cut out for keeping tabs on the time, notifications, and more.

Speaking of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone is also on sale right now at $150 off. Though if you want to score a more unique handset, both of Samsung’s new foldable devices are on sale at up to $160 off, including both of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Cover features:

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Phone Cover you can use your phone, even with the cover closed. When you get a call, simply answer or reject it with a tap — no need to touch the screen. Change up the look of the cover with customizable icons. Make your mark with your choice of text and shapes to make your phone stand out. Flip open the cover to find the handy card pocket inside. It’s the right size to fit a bank card or transit card, making it simple to keep your daily necessities in one spot. Stay informed of texts and calls with the easy-to-read LED notifications.

