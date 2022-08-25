TOURIT’s popular backpacks and cooler bags up to 36% off with deals from $11 (Today only)

TOURIT Oxford Cooler Backpack

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Diamond Star industries (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off a range of TOURIT backpacks and cooler bags for road trips, back to school, and more. The TOURIT Oxford Cooler Backpack is now down at $29.04 shipped. Regularly $46, it has more typically sold in the $37 range and is now matching the Amazon 2022 low we have only tracked once before today. Not only does it provide typical storage and carry space for your daily kit, but it is also insulated to keep your snacks and lunch cool. Made of “600 Oxford, high-density foam,” it sports a “leak-proof” liner that can keep food and drinks cold or hot for up to 16 hours. Alongside the main compartment and a series of additional zipper and mesh pockets, it even features a bottle opener attachment on one of the straps. Head below for more details and TOURIT deals. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box TOURIT deals right here for a series of other backpack offers as well as the brand’s soft coolers and more. You’ll find some of its reusable ice packs with deals starting from just $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 as well. 

While we are talking carriers, be sure to scope out the latest releases from Water Field including its leather and canvas Musette bag for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air and, more recently, the ballistic nylon Crossbody Pouch for the latest iPad mini. And if it’s something for your Nintendo Switch rig you’re after, PDP’s Mario Pull-N-Go Switch Bag is still sitting at an Amazon all-time low right now. 

TOURIT Oxford Cooler Backpack features:

  • 600 Oxford, high-density foam, and leak-proof liner
  • Insulated Cooler Backpack: Insulation material and leak-proof liner inside the insulated backpacks work together to ensure anti-leaking and keep food hot / cold for 16 hours
  • Large Capacity Coolers: 13.0″ x 7.5″ x 15.8″ / 33cm x 19cm x 40cm (L x W x H), Weight: 1.1 pounds / 500g, can hold up to 30 cans(330ml), own enough space for all your necessities
  • Multiple Pockets: 1 main roomy storage compartment, 2 side mesh pockets, 2 large front zipper pockets to keep utensils, 1 zipper pocket on the lid, 1 mesh pocket, and 1 beer opener on the strap

