PDP’s Mario Pull-N-Go Switch Bag also comes with a smaller slim case at $30 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Mario edition PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case for $30.21 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 24% off, the lowest price we can find and the best we have ever tracked on Amazon. The Zelda edition has gone for less in the past, but it is up at over $38 currently. PDP’s lunchbox-style Switch case delivers up enough storage for 14 game cartridges and is compatible with all Switch console models. Alongside the officially licensed seal of approval, this 2-in-1 option comes with a removable slim case with a built-in kickstand you can pull out when you don’t need the full lunchbox carrier for your “Pro controllers, AC adapters, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con, a power bank, and other small accessories.” More details below.

If the smaller more compact cases will do the trick, you can also get the Mario treatment with this Power Pop Art model at under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. It clearly won’t provide as much carrying space, but it will still house your console, five game cards, and more for even less cash out of pocket.

Alongside today’s deal on New Pokémon Snap, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda handheld console at $40. It has built-in copies of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening so you can become the hero of light anywhere you might be.

Just make sure you check out our coverage of the Orion that converts your Switch into a larger portable gaming system as well.

PDP Mario Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case features:

Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Red & Blue featuring Mario. Matches Mario Family Faceoff Controller, Mario Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Red and Blue Joycon Headset.

PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: Two cases in one with the removable Slim Travel Case that features a built-in console stand for on-the-go gaming

FANTASTIC STORAGE: Stores the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, the console dock, Pro Controllers, AC adapter, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con controllers, a power bank, game cards, and other small accessories

SWITCH ACCESSORY PROTECTION: Interchangeable accessory dividers for custom storage configuration

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!