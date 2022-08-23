WaterField unveils new ballistic nylon Crossbody Pouch for Apple’s latest iPad mini

Last we heard from the brand it was dishing up its canvas Musette bag and magnetic sleeve for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air, but today it’s time for the new Crossbody iPad mini Pouch. WaterField has been designing and manufacturing gear in San Francisco for tech-savvy consumers for many years now with handcrafted sensibilities and durable materials, and the new Crossbody iPad mini Pouch is no exception. Now available for purchase from the official site, head below for a closer look and more details on WaterField’s latest.

New Crossbody iPad mini Pouch features

The new Crossbody iPad mini Pouch is WaterField’s take on unencumbered travel to keep your pockets and hands-free from carrying objects like keys, wallets, smaller electronics, accessories, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, and more.

Designed to emphasize quick accessibility, the ultra-compact crossbody bag feels “barely there” and leaves pockets comfortably unencumbered and hands free for traveling or for just running errands around town. Practicality never looked so good.

It features a pair of quick-access front pockets – including one that closes with a waterproof zipper – while padded moisture-wicking mesh along the backside keeps things confirmable against your body. The main compartment includes a flush pocket for Apple iPad mini (or similar device) as well as the rest of your EDC, power banks, and more.

The compact main compartment stows bulkier items — sunglasses, an external battery, and hand sanitizer. Inside, a narrow pocket holds and protects an iPad mini or another electronic device. Two exterior front pockets organize frequently accessed items; one that closes with a waterproof zipper keeps items like a wallet and phone secure, and one deep, open pocket grants quick access to items like earbuds, a train ticket, or a grocery list.

Alongside the gold, diamond-patterned lining, you’ll find a “smooth-gliding” Cam Lock buckle to adjust the shoulder strap length with one hand as well as a detachable design (via the metal snap hooks) for left or right-handed use. The YKK waterproof zippers that will keep your iPad mini safe in the rain and the like is a nice touch as well.

Available now for $89.99 (with another model in the lineup ready to be unveiled next week), it comes in 1690-denier black ballistic nylon with a basketweave nylon Forza textile alongside your choice of blue, green, red, or black colorway accenting. It is now up for pre-order with shipment starting in the next two weeks.

Then go check out more details on the brand’s leather and canvas Musette bag for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air as well as the latest magnetic sleeve that launched after the WaterField Mac Studio case for Apple’s M1 Ultra machine. Before that it introduced its leather AirTag Luggage Tag and Keychain with steel barrel closures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!