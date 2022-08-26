Instant’s Dual Air Fryer cooks two meals at once, now back to Amazon low of $143 (Reg. $220+)

Amazon now has the Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven at $142.99 shipped. Regularly $230 directly from Instant Pot and usually closer to $220 at Amazon, this model is currently at the lowest price we can find with at least $77 in savings. Today’s deal also marks the first return to the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a modern design with stainless steel accents and a touchscreen control panel up top, it delivers a total of 8-quarts of cooking space spread across a pair of individual frying baskets. That means you can cook both dishes in different ways at the same time while leveraging SyncCook and SyncFinish tech that “lets you program baskets with two different settings to automatically finish at the same time.” Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution in the dual basket air fryer category is the Bella Pro Series 8-quart model. It sells for $90 shipped via Amazon third-party sellers and, while it doesn’t include as many preset cooking modes alongside some of the other bells and whistles, it is a more economical choice.

Then go check out this 35% price drop on Monoprice’s smart Strata Home sous vide cooker at $41 shipped before you dive into the rest of our home goods deals. The ongoing Amazon kitchen event from $10 is one notable sale you’ll find there, delivering solid price drops on already affordable accessories including its cast iron Dutch oven solutions from $26 and much more. Browse through all of it right here.

Instant Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven features:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook windows and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the baskets

DUAL BASKETS: Save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer! Dual baskets allows you to cook 2 meals/appetizers, 2 different ways or larger batches!

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

