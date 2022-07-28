MSI Immerse GV60 review: A simple but great-sounding streaming mic [Video]

MSI is out with its first streaming microphone – the Immerse GV60. While MSI might be better known for hardware like laptops and motherboards, filling out its offerings with more peripherals like audio just makes sense given the popularity of streaming and content creation. With a Blue Yeti-like presence, the $130 MSI Immerse GV60 has some robust physical controls on the mic but lacks any software tweaking like some competitors. Be sure to watch the video review to hear how it sounds against the competition.

MSI Immerse GV60: Design

Not that Blue is the only one with this large USB mic shape, but the MSI Immerse GV60 looks very Yeti-inspired. The Yeti X is slightly taller and has a slightly more premium-looking design due to the weird mesh screen dimple on the front of the GV60.

The GV60 does come with a simple pop filter to place over the metal grill to protect it from plosive speech. Moving farther down the front of the mic, there are controls for four different polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional mode.

Farther down are dials for the headphone out volume and microphone volume as well as a mute button.

On the bottom, the GV60 has a 3.5mm headphone out port, a USB-C port for connecting the mic, and a ⅝” threaded mount. The stand is removable, and MSI even includes some rubber plugs to clean up the look of the mic and protect the threads when the GV60 is mounted on something other than its stand.

Plug-and-play setup

With a plug-and-play setup, getting up and running with the GV60 only takes moments. And with the easy-to-find controls on the front of the mic, it’s quick and easy to dial in the mic and headphone output levels.

Be sure to watch the review to hear the sound comparison.

MSI Immerse GV60How does it sound?

In my testing, the MSI Immerse GV60 sounds surprisingly good. It’s full without picking up too much room noise in the cardioid setting. It gives plenty of full-body presence, which gives a warm sound to my voice. It’s not as harsh on the highs either as some other streaming-focused condenser mics can tend to be. Be sure to watch the video to hear it for yourself.

MSI Immerse GV60 Vs the competition

I decided to compare the MSI Immerse to the Blue Yeti X, which usually comes in at $170 but is on sale for $140 at the time of this review, and the HyperX QuadCast S, which is usually $160 but comes in at $120 currently.

All of these microphones feature four selectable polar patterns, a large overall design with a sturdy stand, and onboard controls for headset volume and mic gain.

The QuadCast S is best for isolating desk impact noise, thanks to the shock mount that the MSI and Blue both lack. The QuadCast S seemed to pick up a bit more of the reverb of my room, but the GV60 and the Yeti X made my voice sound a little more full and isolated.

Going back and listening again, it was hard to tell much of a difference between the MSI and the Yeti X in stock form. The QuadCast sounded a bit harsher and picked up a fair amount more room noise.

Now, the Yeti X also has the power of Logitech’s Blue Voice software that has EQ control along with other effects to enhance the sound of the microphone. And the QuadCast S has RGB customizability which might be appealing for streamers and content creators. But if you’re just looking for a solid microphone, the MSI GV60 is a solid choice based on sound and ease of operation.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, if you’re looking for a large, simple microphone that sounds great, then the MSI Immerse GV60 is a great choice. I would give it an even stronger recommendation if it were closer to the $100 price point, undercutting some of the competition. If you want more features, RGB lighting, or customizable audio, though, then something like the QuadCast S or Blue Yeti X would better fit those needs.

