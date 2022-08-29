Anker’s S11 Infinity Cordless Stick HomeVac comes with two batteries for $170 ($130 off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $169.99 shipped. This deal will be live for another 7 hours or until stock runs out and the price jumps back up. Regularly $300, this is a solid 43% or $130 in savings as well as being one of the lowest price we have tracked. The Infinity model stands out from the rest of the stick-based HomeVacs with an additional battery for the price entry, effectively doubling your wireless cleaning time with the swap-and-go design – the base model is on sale for $139.99 shipped as well. A much more affordable solution than one of Dyson’s models with a similar feature set, it also ships with wall mounting accessories for tidy storage, a 2-in-1 crevice attachment, extension hose, a mini-motorized brush, and a “lightweight design [that] allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease.” Check out our hands-on review right here and head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something to handle quick messes or you just don’t need a full-on wireless vacuum, check out the Bissell Featherweight Stick. This one is starting from $34 shipped in various colorways right now on Amazon. It’s not cordless, but it’ll run for as long as you need it to and comes in at a fraction of the price.

Looking for a robot to do the job instead? Firstly check out our roundup of some of the best models on the market, then dive into our launch coverage of the brand new RoboVac L35 Hybrid from Anker. Now siting at the lowest price we have tracked on top of the ongoing launch discount, you can get a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown right here.

eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Stick Vac features:

Effortless Handling: The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease.

Swap-and-Go Battery: An additional battery allows for 2x the cleaning. Simply swap-in the spare and complete the whole clean in one session.

Versatile Modes: Utilize all of the 120AW suction power for up to 8 minutes of deep cleaning in Max-Mode. Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in mid-mode. Enable low-mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time. (Run-times are based on single battery pack usage)

Tools For Every Task: Whether it be an impossibly tight space or a delicate surface, there is an attachment suitable for any cleaning scenario.

