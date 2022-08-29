Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Northgard, Peppa Pig, Baba Is You, Asketch, more

Welcome to our Monday morning edition of the best Mac and iOS deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning also saw the first price drop in months on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at up to $350 off, not to mention these deals on the Beats Flex earbuds and everything in our Apple deal hub, but for now we are on to the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Northgard, Baba Is You, Asketch, Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures, 13’s, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Baba Is You: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: System Dashboard: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s best game deals: WWE 2K22 Amazon low from $30, Guardians of the Galaxy $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: GIF Brewery 3 by Gfycat: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Northgard:

Northgard is a strategy game based on Norse mythology in which you control a Clan of Vikings fighting for the control of a mysterious newfound continent. After years of tireless explorations, brave Vikings have discovered a new land filled with mystery, danger and riches: NORTHGARD. The boldest Northmen have set sail to explore and conquer these new shores, bring fame to their Clan and write history through conquest, trading, or devotion to the Gods.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!