Beats Flex earbuds with Apple’s W1 chip and workout-ready design fall to $35 low (Reg. $70)

Woot is now offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 when code FLEXIT has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is down to the lowest we’ve seen this year. With 50% in savings attached, this is $5 below previous mentions. Perfect for bringing along on those end of summer runs or tagging along throughout any other activities as fall rolls around, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect.

At the $35 price point, there’s really no beating just how good of a value these Beats earbuds are. Most of the other offerings out there that go head to head with the Flex are either right at the same price or more, and lack the Apple-ready W1 chip that makes the feature deal so enticing in the first place.

Though for the latest in over-ear models, earlier in the month we saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!