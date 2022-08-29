Today’s best game deals: WWE 2K22 Amazon low from $30, Guardians of the Galaxy $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on WWE 2K22 starting from $29.99 shipped on previous-generation consoles or $34.99 on Series X|S and PS5. Regularly $60 and closer to $40 and $55 more recently, both of these prices are the best we have ever tracked on Amazon for the latest edition of 2K’s official WWE title. It features a redesigned gameplay engine with new controls and “stunning graphics” that feel “as real as being ringside at WrestleMania.” Play as legends of the ring including The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more as well as pivotal moments like “Rey Mysterio’s iconic career,” The MyGM mode is where players can create the “top-rated show by setting up intense rivalries, over-the-top match types, championship showdowns, pay-per-view events, and an ever-escalating arms race of arenas and audiences.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller
***Sony confirms an early 2023 release for PlayStation VR2
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $35 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Trials of Mana $27 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $12 (Reg. $45)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition $50 (Reg. $100)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. 12+)
- Best Buy Square Enix sale from $20
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Party Golf eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- 2K publisher sale eShop from $7.50
- Republique: Anniversary Edition eShop $1 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Switch Sports with Leg Strap $41 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack bundle eShop $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!