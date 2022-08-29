Today’s best game deals: WWE 2K22 Amazon low from $30, Guardians of the Galaxy $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on WWE 2K22 starting from $29.99 shipped on previous-generation consoles or $34.99 on Series X|S and PS5. Regularly $60 and closer to $40 and $55 more recently, both of these prices are the best we have ever tracked on Amazon for the latest edition of 2K’s official WWE title. It features a redesigned gameplay engine with new controls and “stunning graphics” that feel “as real as being ringside at WrestleMania.” Play as legends of the ring including The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more as well as pivotal moments like “Rey Mysterio’s iconic career,” The MyGM mode is where players can create the “top-rated show by setting up intense rivalries, over-the-top match types, championship showdowns, pay-per-view events, and an ever-escalating arms race of arenas and audiences.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

