Eve’s just-refreshed Aqua HomeKit water controller with Thread sees first discount to $130

After first launching back at the start of August, the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller is now on sale for the very first time. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Thread-enabled model is sitting at $129.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s price cut is delivering a new all-time low as well as the only discount we’ve seen to date. Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale for one of the first times, Amazon is now offering the just-refreshed Eve Water Guard for $84.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just been updated earlier in the year, the $100 going rate has now been reduced for only the fourth time at $15 off while delivering the second-best price to date at within $5 of the all-time low. Just refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model.

Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren that pairs with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home. Our launch coverage details all of the updates to the recent release, as well.

Though elsewhere in the Eve HomeKit ecosystem, we’re also tracking some price cuts on other gear for your Siri setup. Right now via Amazon, Eve’s Door and Window Sensor which was recently upgraded with Thread is now on sale for $31 and will help unlock the automations of your smart home. Then there’s also the Eve Energy Strip, which is sitting at $75 with energy-monitoring control onboard.

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller features:

With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and let it shut off automatically. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily in the Eve app, and let Eve Aqua take care of watering your garden and patio plants – completely automatically without requiring an internet connection, a bridge, or a gateway. Eve Aqua is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena – plus it offers 7 watering periods.

