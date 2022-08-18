Eve’s Door and Window Sensor with Thread unlocks HomeKit automations at $31 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the recently-refreshed Eve Door and Window Sensor with Thread for $31.40 shipped when clipping out the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to over $8 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is one of the first discounts to date period and is the first real chance to save since last October. Updated with Thread connectivity, the refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor unlocks the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things. Our HomeKit Weekly feature explores the possibilities for a closer look.

Also on sale today courtesy of Eve and Amazon, the HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip is currently up for grabs at $74.99 once the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from the usual $100 you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings and marks one of the best prices of the year. Delivering three outlets to your HomeKit setup, this Eve Energy Strip also lives up to its name with built-in power monitoring features to help you keep tabs on usage or any energy vampires. It pairs right to your Wi-Fi in order to integrate with Siri and the companion app, too. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup.

If your HomeKit setup could use some flasher upgrades, earlier in the week we saw price cuts go live on Nanoleaf Lines modular lighting kits. Packing all of the brand’s usual Siri-enabled ambient lighting tech into a unique design that splashes color onto the wall, the starter kit is now on sale for $180 alongside the expansion set at $60.

Eve Door and Window Sensor with Thread features:

See the current open/closed state at a glance. Get activity notifications and automatically activate other HomeKit-enabled accessories courtesy of your home hub. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!