Govee’s new Glide Hexa Pro smart lighting panels fall to $185 low (Reg. $250), more

Govee is now offering its new Glide Hexa Pro Smart Light Panels for $184.99 shipped when code GLIDE66PRO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $65 off. This is still one of the first price cuts period, and is the first time it has dropped below $200. Much like other Govee lights that we’ve reviewed in the past, these new Glide Hexa Pro panels sport modular form-factors for placing up on your wall in a number of ways. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Over on Govee’s official Amazon storefront, you can currently save on another pair of Glide wall light kits. Marked down to some of the best prices of the summer, both the triangle and hexagon kits are on sale and detailed below. Just be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons.

Then don’t forget that you can save on a collection of Philips Hue light bulbs right now. Amazon is taking an extra 15% off an assortment of both Color and White Ambiance offerings, all of which arrive with Bluetooth and Zigbee support starting at $20.

More on the Govee Glide Hexa Pro panels:

Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels to bring brand-new 3D lighting effects. With the smart control, you can design your unique 3D lighting with the RGBIC hexagon LED light panels. 10 panels are included in one packaging. You could design your unique lighting with 25 panels at most.

