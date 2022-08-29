Upgrade your Xbox/PS4 storage with Seagate and WD game drives from $65 (2 to 12TB)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $80+ From $65
Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive

Amazon is now offering Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $92.50 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it typically sells in the $80 at Amazon. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief price drop to $60. The Xbox-certified portable HDD features USB 3.2 Gen 1 action ready to connect to your Microsoft console for 2TB of additional game storage. Not only is it a far more affordable solution by comparison to the SSD variant (currently selling for $170 at Walmart in the 1TB capacity), it also features with the same green LED lighting to match your Xbox-centric game room. This model ships with 3-year rescue data recovery services as well. Head below for more game drive deals from $65

More game drive deals:

If you would prefer to go with a faster portable SSD instead, this morning saw some notable deals go live on 2TB and 4TB solutions. While the prices are higher with no specific gaming design here, and you certainly won’t get the sweet Xbox green lighting like today’s featured deal, they can move data at a faster rate than the hard drives mentioned above. 

Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive features:

  • BUILD YOUR GAME VAULT 2TB of capacity to build the ultimate Game Vault without sacrificing titles
  • XBOX-CERTIFIED Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all generations of Xbox One
  • BRILLIANT DESIGN A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment your Xbox
  • LIGHT IT UP A built-in LED bar illuminates your gaming center in Xbox green
  • WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year limited warranty

