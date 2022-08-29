Upgrade your Xbox/PS4 storage with Seagate and WD game drives from $65 (2 to 12TB)

Amazon is now offering Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $92.50 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it typically sells in the $80 at Amazon. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief price drop to $60. The Xbox-certified portable HDD features USB 3.2 Gen 1 action ready to connect to your Microsoft console for 2TB of additional game storage. Not only is it a far more affordable solution by comparison to the SSD variant (currently selling for $170 at Walmart in the 1TB capacity), it also features with the same green LED lighting to match your Xbox-centric game room. This model ships with 3-year rescue data recovery services as well. Head below for more game drive deals from $65.

Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive features:

BUILD YOUR GAME VAULT 2TB of capacity to build the ultimate Game Vault without sacrificing titles

XBOX-CERTIFIED Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all generations of Xbox One

BRILLIANT DESIGN A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment your Xbox

LIGHT IT UP A built-in LED bar illuminates your gaming center in Xbox green

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year limited warranty

