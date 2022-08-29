Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB portable SSD within $1 of all-time low at $200, plus WD models, more

We have spotted a couple notable portable solid-state drive deals at Amazon today starting with the Kingston XS2000 2TB High Performance SSD at $199.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon back in September at $285 and has more regularly been in the $235 range across 2022. Today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low and is sitting at the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the 1TB model matching the Amazon all-time low at $108 as well. This one landed in our best portable SSDs feature for its particularly speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rate that is nearly double that of the more expensive SanDisk Extreme competitor – the standard model at 1,050MB/s is, however, on sale for $209 right now. The XS2000 also features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and comes with a protective rubber sleeve. Head below for more portable SSD deals.

Amazon is offering a solid price drop on the WD 4TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $470 or more as of late, this price is on par for a 1,050MB/s 4TB model discount. It also comes from another particularly trusted brand with the same USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C support in tow. The 6.5-feet of drop resistance is a nice touch as well.

Another notable solution in the portable SSD space in Samsung’s latest T7 Shield release. Not only did this one end up in our aforementioned best of feature, but we also had a chance to give it a run for its money in our Tested with 9to5Toys series. Featuring a built-in rubberized sheath, it is certainly worth considering when it comes to your at-home and portable storage solution.

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

