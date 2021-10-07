Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive

Today, Seagate is announcing its next-generation portable Xbox SSD. Officially known as the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox SSD, it provides an additional 1TB of game storage to your setup to offer up “a premium, high-speed Game Vault.” Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and any generation of Xbox One, it also introduces flash-speed performance to Seagate’s lineup of external drives for Microsoft’s home consoles. Head below for a closer look and more details on this month’s release.

New Seagate Game Drive portable Xbox SSD

Not unlike the WD Black D30 SSD game drive (hands-on review right here), Seagate is bring solid-state reliability and speed to its latest portable Xbox SSD. Seagate doesn’t appear to be offering up any specifics on the data transfer rate here, but it will clearly be a jump up from the previous-generation HDD models with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) connectivity and complete bus power over the data connection to your console (no power adapter needed here).

Every Game Drive is designed for Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, all generations of Xbox One, and Game Pass. When you plug in a Game Drive, Game Drive Hub, Game Drive SSD or a Special Edition Game Drive, you have room to build the ultimate gaming library. Archive your new Xbox Series X|S games and play your legacy titles straight from the Game Drive.

According to Seagate, its new portable Xbox SSD is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, all generations of Xbox One, and Game Pass titles. The installation process happens in “under two minutes” with no additional tools required, and it ships with three years of both Rescue Data Recovery Services and warranty coverage.

The actual aesthetic design is pulled directly from the already available 8TB Hub and 4TB HDD models with a sleek black paint job throughout, Xbox and Seagate branding along the top panel, and a “built-in Xbox green LED bar that illuminates the gaming center.”

Seagate says its new Game Drive portable Xbox SSD will hit store shelves “this month” at $169.99 shipped. As of right now, it doesn’t appear to have made it to Amazon yet, and the official Walmart listing is out of stock at $189.

9to5Toys‘ take:

These portable game drives are a great way for avid gamers with giant libraries to take select titles on-the-go, or just to use as additional storage at home in the game room. But now, with SSD speeds and reliability on the table, they finally seem like they have caught up with the rest of the world that has been mostly leaving hard disk drives behind for years now. This will presumably offer up even better performance when running games directly from the new Game Drive portable Xbox SSD – a feature Seagate boasts about on the official product page.

