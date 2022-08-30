Anker’s brand new laser L35 RoboVac and mop hits new low at $280 ($120 off), more from $150

After seeing a notable price drop the it launched earlier this month, the official Anker eufy Amazon storefront has dropped the new RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop down to $279.99 shipped. Regularly $400 and now $20 under the launch deal, this is up to $120 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest model in the brand’s extensive lineup of robotic cleaning solutions, the L35 employs laser-guided navigation to build real-time maps of your space, z-shaped cleaning paths, and custom no-go zones for an intelligent cleaning experience. Alongside Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, it boasts an impressive 3,200Pa suction rating and a 200ml electronic water tank for the mopping side of things that “can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.” Get a closer look at the feature set right here and head below for more RoboVac deals from $150.

Just after Amazon announced its acquisition of higher-end robotic vacuum company iRobot, we took some time to detail our favorite alternative options in the market. Ranging from the RoboVac lineup detailed above to Roborock, Shark, and ECOVACS, it will deliver some deeper insight into the best value out there and which model is best for your needs.

RoboVac L35 Hybrid Vacuum and Mop features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

Controllable Water Tank: RoboVac’s 200 ml electronic water tank can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.

Multi-Floor Mapping: RoboVac can create maps for up to 3 levels in your home. It will also automatically recognize the floor it’s on once you set it down. The saved map includes both room layouts and custom preferences such as No-Go Zones.

