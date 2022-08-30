Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Papers Please, Invading Horde, Mars Info, more

Tuesday’s morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now up for the taking down below. Just be sure to scope out the deals on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models, all of the Apple accessories now marked down in the latest Nomad sale, and everything else you’ll find right here while you’re at it. Today’s app collection is headlined by offers on titles like Invading Horde, Papers Please, Mars Info, DayCircle – Day Counter, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Apple App Store deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: College Footballer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GraviT: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG 2D: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CropSize – Photo Size Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: StatsWidget: FREE (Reg. $2)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Baba Is You: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: System Dashboard: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Invading Horde:

An Invading Horde has been spotted to the west of the Kingdom. The King has selected a lucky random subject to defend the Realm. You take on the role of the unfortunate farmer tasked with this great undertaking. Build defensive Towers to defeat the Invading Horde.Complete levels to earn Stars to upgrade your Weapons, Obstacles and Magic. Earn Gems to unlock more Towers, Obstacles and Magic.

