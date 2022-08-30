Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII $30, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $35, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $29.99 and the PS5 Intergrade edition for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 directly on PSN, they have more recently sold in the $35 and $50 range at Amazon and are now at the lowest price we can find. These deals come in the heels of the Square Enix Final Fantasy summer showcase where we finally got details on the next entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – the second part of the remake – is now set to launch “next winter” on PlayStation 5. Part one delivers a heavily expanded take on the first 10% or so of the original game alongside some completely new content in the Intergrade version and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

