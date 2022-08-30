Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII $30, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $35, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $29.99 and the PS5 Intergrade edition for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 directly on PSN, they have more recently sold in the $35 and $50 range at Amazon and are now at the lowest price we can find. These deals come in the heels of the Square Enix Final Fantasy summer showcase where we finally got details on the next entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – the second part of the remake – is now set to launch “next winter” on PlayStation 5. Part one delivers a heavily expanded take on the first 10% or so of the original game alongside some completely new content in the Intergrade version and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Switch OLED
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge pro PlayStation controller
***Sony confirms an early 2023 release for PlayStation VR2
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K22 from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $35 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sifu PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Trials of Mana $27 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $12 (Reg. $45)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition $50 (Reg. $100)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. 12+)
- Best Buy Square Enix sale from $20
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Party Golf eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
