CORSAIR’s SABRE RGB PRO wireless Champion Series mouse returns to low of $70 (36% off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Champion Series Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As a part of the CORSAIR Champion Series line of products, this mouse is “designed for and tested by top esports professionals.” Featuring hyper-fast SlipStream wireless technology, this mouse delivers a sub-1ms transmission speed and 2,000Hz hyper-polling to ensure that your movements and clicks are delivered “up to 2x faster” than traditional mice. There’s also a native 26,000 DPI sensor with 650 IPS tracking at up to 50G acceleration. On top of all that, it weighs just 79g, which is fairly light for a wireless mouse with 60 hour battery life. Plus, the QuickStrike buttons use a spring-loaded design which offers “zero gap between the primary mouse buttons and their switches.” Check out why we called the wired version the “king of low latency” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Put your savings into picking up the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB gaming keyboard for $35 at Amazon. That comes in at $5 less than what you’ll save with today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid experience all around. Coming with full RGB coloring, you’ll be able to match this keyboard to your setup.

Do you prefer SteelSeries to CORSAIR for your peripherals? Well, last night we found the SteelSeries Aerox 5 wired gaming mouse on sale for $60, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. Coming in at only 66g, it’s a full 13g lighter than the SABRE RGB PRO and delivers a solid experience still. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse is designed for and tested by top esports professionals, weighing an ultra-light 79g and equipped with SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology for lightning-fast responsiveness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!