PowerA’s Wired Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller hits 2022 low at $24

Joining today’s HORI accessory sale, Woot is now offering the PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller in purple for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $29 directly from PowerA and currently $28 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 and the lowest total we can find. While many gamers love these GameCube-style controllers for Super Smash Bros., they are also a great way to bring some vintage Nintendo vibes to the rest of your favorite titles on Switch. PowerA has increased the size of the D-pad and added a left shoulder trigger on its officially licensed gamepad, by comparison to the original. And you’ll also find system buttons to support all Switch titles as well as a detachable 10-foot USB cable with a velcro strap. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the GameCube-style design, check out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. Available in a wide-range of designs, like this vintage Mario take at $15 Prime shipped, most of them sell for less than today’s lead deal.

While we are talking controllers, dive into the latest deals on Amazon’s multi-platform Luna gamepad. While specifically made for its gaming platform, it also works with a broad range of other services and machines alongside the now live 30% price drop. You’ll also find some bundle offers including the smartphone gaming clip and more with deals starting from $50 shipped. Get a closer look at the offers in this week’s deal coverage.

PowerA Wired Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller features:

GameCube style controllers are widely considered the preferred way to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pull off precise attacks using octagonal gated sticks, larger A button, and nostalgic muscle memory on this officially licensed wired controller for Nintendo Switch. The original GameCube design has been improved with larger shoulder buttons and D-pad, plus added left shoulder and system buttons for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games.

