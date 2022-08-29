Amazon Luna cloud controller drops 30% at $50 with bundle offers up to $40 off today

Amazon has now kicked off another notable sale on its Luna cloud gaming controller alongside some bundle offers. You can now land the Luna Cloud Controller down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is closer to 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention as well as the lowest we have tracked outside of the early Prime Day offer and this summer’s limited discounts. You’ll also find it bundled with the mobile smartphone clip at $64.98, down from the regular $83, or inside the regularly $160 Fire HD 8 tablet bundle at $119.98 shipped. Specifically designed for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, it is also compatible with a series of other platforms alongside devices like Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear as well as Windows and Mac. On top of support for Alexa voice commands (game launching and more), it delivers USB-C charging alongside low-friction thumbsticks, the usual four face buttons, a D-pad, and textured grip. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

A more affordable solution here is to go with the Amazon certified refurbished listing that has the Luna Controller down at $42.99 shipped right now. This listing can go for as much as $60 and although we have seen it down this low a number of times, it is a less expensive way to scoop up Amazon’s gamepad. It is “tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.”

Speaking of gamepads, Sony debuted its first-ever pro controller last week with the PlayStation DualSense Edge. The Xbox Elite competitor delivers a similar setup to PlayStation gamers (and likely other platforms as well) and you can take a deep on everything we know about the upcoming gamepad’s replaceable domes, charging case, and modular stick design right here.

Luna Cloud Controller features:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

