HP Pavilion gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 5700G and RX 6600XT hits new low at $979 ($201 off)

Amazon is offering the HP Pavilion Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RX 6600XT Gaming Desktop for $978.95 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $1,180, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering enough power to play your favorite games, this desktop is a great starting point for those who want to dip their toes into the PC gaming world. The Ryzen 7 5700G processor is powerful in and of itself to play games, but the added RX 6600XT takes it up a notch to let you enjoy ray tracing and AMD’s FSR 2.0. You’ll also find 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD in tow here, which makes it a solid desktop all around. Plus, you can upgrade every aspect of this desktop into the future should the need arise. Keep reading for more.

Put some of your savings toward picking up the Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your setup. The 512GB included with today’s deal is fine for getting started, but it’s not quite enough for those who want to keep a bunch of games locally installed. Coming in at $85, it’s fairly budget-friendly for a 5GB/s storage drive.

Do you need a new monitor as well? Consider picking up the ASUS TUF 30-inch 1080p UltraWide 144Hz monitor while it’s down to a new low of $290. Normally going for $350, this saves $60 and delivers a solid experience all around for your setup. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for more ways to upgrade your setup.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop features:

This potent PC keeps up with the demanding games of tomorrow thanks to its easy upgrades, responsive visuals, powerful processor, and enhanced cooling system. This sleek, space-saving computer tower allows you to expand and upgrade with customizable LED lights. Setting the bar for gamers and artists alike, the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700G desktop processor can handle it all from gaming, designing, or crunching data.

