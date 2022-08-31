Get a better grip on iPhone 12/13 with Spigen’s rotating MagSafe O-ring holder and stand at $20

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its MagFit O-Mag Ring Phone Holder Grip at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from Spigen, it actually sells for $25 on Amazon and is now an additional 20% off the going rate. It attaches to the back of your MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 and 13 series handset to deliver some extra grip that also doubles as a kickstand. This one, unlike many of the options on the market, also features a 360-degree rotation to get it at the ideal angle for your hand. Head below for more details.

Anker makes a similar product known as the MagGo Phone Grip. Available in four different colorways, it provides a similar magnetic connection to iPhone 12 and 13 that comes in at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon. Just don’t expect to get the rotation functionality taking this route. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Alongside this deal on Spigen’s ArcField 7.5W MagSafe charging puck, you’ll also want to swing by the annual Nomad Labor Day sale as well. Now serving up to 15% off its entire range of Apple accessories, you’ll find notable pricing on the brand’s Apple Watch bands, MagSafe chargers, leather cases, and much more. Everything is detailed for you in our coverage from yesterday morning.

Spigen MagFit O-Mag Ring features:

Anti-scratch design provides a comfortable yet firm grip

360-degree rotation: ring can be rotated for the optimal and comfortable angle

Dual function: ring works as slip-free phone grip and kickstand

Easy to attach and detach with a strong magnetic hold for devices up to 1300g (2.87lb)

Only compatible with iPhone 12/13 models and Spigen cases supported by EZ Fit Ring attachment

