Get a better grip on iPhone 12/13 with Spigen’s rotating MagSafe O-ring holder and stand at $20

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Reg. $25 $20
Spigen MagFit O-Mag Ring Magnetic Phone Holder Grip

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its MagFit O-Mag Ring Phone Holder Grip at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from Spigen, it actually sells for $25 on Amazon and is now an additional 20% off the going rate. It attaches to the back of your MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 and 13 series handset to deliver some extra grip that also doubles as a kickstand. This one, unlike many of the options on the market, also features a 360-degree rotation to get it at the ideal angle for your hand. Head below for more details. 

Anker makes a similar product known as the MagGo Phone Grip. Available in four different colorways, it provides a similar magnetic connection to iPhone 12 and 13 that comes in at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon. Just don’t expect to get the rotation functionality taking this route. Check out our launch coverage for more details

Alongside this deal on Spigen’s ArcField 7.5W MagSafe charging puck, you’ll also want to swing by the annual Nomad Labor Day sale as well. Now serving up to 15% off its entire range of Apple accessories, you’ll find notable pricing on the brand’s Apple Watch bands, MagSafe chargers, leather cases, and much more. Everything is detailed for you in our coverage from yesterday morning

Spigen MagFit O-Mag Ring features:

  • Anti-scratch design provides a comfortable yet firm grip
  • 360-degree rotation: ring can be rotated for the optimal and comfortable angle
  • Dual function: ring works as slip-free phone grip and kickstand
  • Easy to attach and detach with a strong magnetic hold for devices up to 1300g (2.87lb)
  • Only compatible with iPhone 12/13 models and Spigen cases supported by EZ Fit Ring attachment

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

J.Crew Factory offers 50% off sitewide plus up to 70% o...
HP Pavilion gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 5700G and RX 66...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Game Dev Story, A...
Outfit your Assistant setup with a pair of Google’...
Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Togethe...
Be prepared with a 2-pack of Vont Collapsible LED Lante...
eufy’s recently-released SmartDrop package box fa...
Carter’s Labor Day Sale takes 50% off sitewide wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments