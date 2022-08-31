New low hits PNY’s 2TB Gen4 internal SSD at $160 (Reg. $230), Seagate and more from $39

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming Dealspny
Reg. $230+ From $39
PNY CS2140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4

We have spotted some notable internal solid-state drive deals today starting with the PNY CS2140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 at $159.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon back in February at $230 where it remained until just before summer and has more recently been selling in the $190 range. Today’s deal is a new all-time low at up to $70 off. This model delivers up to 3,300MB/s transfer rates with an NVMe interface and is one of the more affordable Gen4 2TB options from a well-known brand right now. The M.2 PCIe drive also ships with an extended 5-year warranty and makes for an economical way to drive your Gen4-ready battlestation without spending a fortune. Head below for more internal SSD deals from $39

More internal SSD deals:

Here’s how to load up your PS5 with the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD, then dive into these ongoing offers on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s 500GB M.2 Gen4 PC and PS5 options. If you’re looking for some heatsink action, the CORSAIR MP600 PRO lineup delivers some great value and especially so when they are marked down at Amazon starting from $77 shipped. All of the details you need on those offers are waiting right here

PNY CS2140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

  • Mainstream NVMe Gen4 x4 performance upgrade for your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled desktop or laptop computer
  • Upgrade to the latest in NVMe technology and experience the enhanced performance of up to 3,300 MB/s seq. read and 3,000 MB/s seq. write speeds
  • The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe interface allows for high performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s
  • Experience the benefits of Gen4 technology with the CS2140; faster boot up, quicker application launch, and improved overall system performance

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
pny

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooter...
BenQ’s MOBIUZ 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming M...
Amazon’s LifeStraw sale with adventure-ready filt...
Samsung announces its first QD-OLED monitor with the Od...
LG’s unique low-profile 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound...
September PlayStation Plus: New FREE games, Assassin...
Kershaw Volt II pocket knife with SpeedSafe assisted op...
Skip the Apple tax and land these silicone Apple Watch ...
Load more...
Show More Comments