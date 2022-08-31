New low hits PNY’s 2TB Gen4 internal SSD at $160 (Reg. $230), Seagate and more from $39

We have spotted some notable internal solid-state drive deals today starting with the PNY CS2140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 at $159.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon back in February at $230 where it remained until just before summer and has more recently been selling in the $190 range. Today’s deal is a new all-time low at up to $70 off. This model delivers up to 3,300MB/s transfer rates with an NVMe interface and is one of the more affordable Gen4 2TB options from a well-known brand right now. The M.2 PCIe drive also ships with an extended 5-year warranty and makes for an economical way to drive your Gen4-ready battlestation without spending a fortune. Head below for more internal SSD deals from $39.

More internal SSD deals:

Here’s how to load up your PS5 with the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD, then dive into these ongoing offers on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s 500GB M.2 Gen4 PC and PS5 options. If you’re looking for some heatsink action, the CORSAIR MP600 PRO lineup delivers some great value and especially so when they are marked down at Amazon starting from $77 shipped. All of the details you need on those offers are waiting right here.

PNY CS2140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

Mainstream NVMe Gen4 x4 performance upgrade for your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled desktop or laptop computer

Upgrade to the latest in NVMe technology and experience the enhanced performance of up to 3,300 MB/s seq. read and 3,000 MB/s seq. write speeds

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe interface allows for high performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Experience the benefits of Gen4 technology with the CS2140; faster boot up, quicker application launch, and improved overall system performance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!