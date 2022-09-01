Android app deals of the day: Reventure, Dark Rage, KEMCO RPGs, Mortal Crusade, more

Today’s Google Play Android game and app deals are now up for the taking and joining this morning’s pre-order promotion on Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone that will net you a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like Reventure, Dwarf Journey, Dark Rage, KEMCO RPGs, Mortal Crusade, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone with a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds attached. On top of these price drops on Spigen’s latest dual USB-C wall chargers, you’ll want to swing by our now live Labor Day discount events with rare deals on a wide collection of Android gear before hitting up today’s smartphone accessory roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Reventure:

Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending. Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing? Only one way to know…The world doesn’t change with each new game, you do. Well, actually it DOES change, but that’s a secret for you to find out. New playable characters, hints, costumes, visual effects and more! They are, you know, secrets. So we won’t spoil them here Even a simple-looking-yet-amazing game like this takes a lot of time and big piles of money to make, but you can get it for only a few bucks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!