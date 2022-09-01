Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Smartphone Stand $6.50 (35% off), more

ToBeoneer-Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $6.49 with the code 3DDF4WX8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 35% from its normal going rate of $10, this marks the best price that we’ve seen since April when a similar stand went on sale for the same price. Delivering a design that allows it to fold completely flat, this stand won’t take up extra room in your bag or purse during transport. When expanded for use, the stand can support most smartphones and even some smaller tablets. There are non-skid feet on the bottom to ensure the stand doesn’t move when being used and you’ll also find similar rubber pads on the holder portion of the stand to ensure that your smartphone doesn’t get scratched.
This cell phone holder is small size, and dual angle adjustable, save your space on desk, even put it in pocket / bag, what’s more, it is very convenient when you travel, portable and useful. This cellphone stand holder works well with 4 – 8 inch phones and tablets. Rubber cushions on the feet of phone holder can protect your device from daily scratches and sliding. Made of premium alumnum alloy material & Solid Al-Ti Alloy Construction.
Dual cell phone foldable holder stand multi-angle (270 degree) adjusts, find the most comfortable view angle, hands free and convenient to watch movies, FaceTime, and more.
