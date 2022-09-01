Save 31% on ASUS’ TUF Gaming GT301 Mid-Tower Computer Case at its new low of $55

For a limited time, Newegg is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 Mid-Tower Compact Computer Case for $54.99 shipped with code W7BBV3Z62 at checkout. Normally going for $80, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This same case currently goes for $80 from Amazon. This mid-tower case features a tempered glass side panel with a honeycomb front panel to ensure your computer hardware receives ample airflow. You’ll also have three pre-installed 120mm RGB fans up front and a single rear 120mm fan. There is even an integrated 6-port Aura Sync addressable RGB controller hub. You will be able to fit an ATX-size motherboard in this case alongside space that is reserved for 280/360mm water-cooling radiators. Head below for more.

At this price point or below, you are unlikely to find another mid-tower computer case from a reputable brand. One of the few options that do exist down here is the Thermaltake Versa H22 Mid-Tower Computer Case which goes for $52. While this case does not look as neat as the ASUS option above, it will function to hold all your computer parts with plenty of hard drive cages. The Versa H22 also lacks the tempered glass side panel so you won’t be able to see any of the lighting effects your hardware has, though that may not matter for some.

Be sure to check out our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Upgrading your gaming monitor is one of the biggest investments you can do with the most notable quality boost. We’re currently tracking a deal on the GIGABYTE 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $230, the second-best price we’ve seen. It also packs a 1500R curve to provide a more immersive experience. You’ll also find an 88% DCI-P3 and 132% sRGB color gamut coverage here, as well as Adaptive-Sync for a tear-free experience.

ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 Mid-Tower Computer Case features:

Build your battlestation with the TUF Gaming GT301 Case featuring a perforated honeycomb design, USB 3.2 front panel, and removable dust filters. Stay cool in battle with numerous cooling options with three 120mm fans, one 120mm rear fan and up to six fan-mounting points for targeted airflow.

