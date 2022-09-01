Eve Outdoor Cam sees very first discount with HomeKit Secure Video at $212 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the all-new Eve Outdoor Cam. Dropping down to $212.40 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, this delivers 15% in savings from the usual $250 price tag alongside a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature. Then head below for more.

The indoor Eve Cam on the other hand will provide HomeKit Secure Video support for less, albiet without the outdoor-ready design. This one sells for $150 at Amazon, and we’ve previously walked away impressed by the feature set. On top of the same 1080p recording capabilities and compatibility with Siri, it has one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market for a smart home camera. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Outside of just cameras, we’re also tracking rare discounts on other all-new releases in the Eve HomeKit lineup. Leading the way is the just-refreshed Aqua HomeKit water controller, which is now on sale for the very first time and sitting at $130. This accessory arrives with Thread support alongside a refreshed design and is down from its usual $150 going rate.

Eve Outdoor Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock, and receive rich notifications on your iPhone when something is up. Eve Outdoor Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure; end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video. 10-day recording history – capture any motion or distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, or packages.

