Monopoly’s latest Super Mario Junior board game hits new low with first price drop to $18

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition Board Game for $17.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This new release was unveiled back in May and essentially fetched the full $22 price tag since then. Today’s offer dishes up the first notable price drop and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. Much like the previous Mario edition board games, this one is filled with touches from the Mushroom Kingdom alongside a focus on younger audiences and playing with the kids. It features a similar real-estate buying experience but players use Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi tokens to collect coins and activate the physical Coin Sound Unit. The power-up die also adds some interesting wrinkles to the experience as well. More details below.

If the Mario twist isn’t of interest here, you can land the base model Monopoly Junior Board Game for just under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. This one also delivers a more family-friendly approach for younger players and comes in at a few bucks less right now.

Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition features:

MONOPOLY JUNIOR GAME FOR KIDS: In this Monopoly Junior board game kids can imagine exploring the Mushroom Kingdom with Super Mario artwork, themes, and gameplay

SUPER MARIO CHARACTERS: Players move around the gameboard as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi buying up properties and collecting coins. The player with the most coins wins

GAMING SOUND EFFECTS: Players roll the power-up die to find out if they can press the Coin Sound Unit featuring the iconic coin sound from Super Mario, and collect coins

BUY SUPER MARIO PROPERTIES: Board spaces feature scenes and themes Super Mario fans will recognize including Yoshi’s Hill, Cooligan Fields, and Rock-Candy Mines

